The three-day course is taking place at Silver Lake Forest Centre June 6-8

There is still space in the upcoming Women Outdoors Weekend being hosted in Peachland June 6-8.

Hosted by B.C. Wildlife Federation, the three day course helps women gain confidence in navigating the great outdoors on one's own.

The event will take place at the Silver Lake Forest Centre with courses on fire building, canoeing, fur handling, off-road driving and more.

Participants are housed together and meals are provided.

Registration is open until May 29.

Learn more at bcwf.bc.ca.