The Victoria Fire Department was able to contain a fire to one room after a bed placed directly against a heater ignited. (Black Press Media file photo)

Bed against heater causes fire in Fernwood basement suite

The Victoria Fire Department was able to contain the blaze to one room

A bed positioned too close to a heater left a basement suite with at least $30,000 worth of damage after a fire on Sunday evening.

According to the Victoria Fire Department, the fire in the 2000-block of Fernwood Road started because the bed had been placed directly against the heater and over time it ignited.

READ ALSO: Second fire in three days at Victoria heritage home

Luckily, the door to the bedroom was closed which kept the fire contained and prevented it from being much worse. The fire was reported by an upstairs neighbour when they came home to find smoke coming from the downstairs suite.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Crews extinguish fire in Esquimalt apartment building

More than a dozen firefighters responded with five trucks on scene.


