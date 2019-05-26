Teams battle it out to win the coveted Golden Bed Pan award, at the Bed Races on Beacon event. (Contributed)

Bed Races on Beacon champs ready to defend their title

Race takes place July 7 on Beacon Avenue, raising funds for the Peninsula Youth Clinic

Bed Races on Beacon are back this summer and the reigning champions from CCM Construction have challenged the other teams to bring their A-game.

The wacky races are a popular fixture on the summer calendar, taking place this year on Sunday, July 7 at 1 p.m.

ALSO READ: Peninsula youth clinic experiencing growing demand

Squads of four people push a bed piloted by a team member down Beacon Avenue, with two substitutes hovering nearby, in a fun event hosted by the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation (SPHF).

The event raises much-needed funds for the SPHF and this year all monies raised will go towards the Saanich Youth Clinic.

“There’s a prize for best costume and the whole nine yards. It’s a lot of fun,” says Jan Bueller, SPHF manager of annual campaign and fundraising operations.

Last year 10 teams competed, with CCM Construction taking both the Golden Bed Pan award for winning the race as well as the prize for best costumes.

ALSO READ: Habitat for Humanity opens doors for Central Saanich family

The team, whose racing slogan is “Building a Bedder Future,” are looking forward to this year’s event and hope to reclaim their title.

“We’re a local company in Sidney so we’re excited to be a part of it. It’s great for the community and the hospital,” says Justin Wendt, a project manager with CCM. “I can’t tell you what we’ll be wearing before game day but we’re looking for a clean sweep again. We challenge them [rival teams] to bring their best, they’ll need it.”

The friendly race takes place between 2nd and 5th streets and finishes at 3 p.m.

ALSO READ: Avid Victoria cyclist’s legacy bike ride helps fund end-of-life care

Spectators interested in supporting can sponsor teams, donate on the day and buy raffle tickets. This year’s big-ticket item is three nights at Black Rock Oceanfront Resort in Ucluelet. Bueller says music performances are scheduled for after the race to keep the party atmosphere going.

“Hopefully people will come out and cheer us on or participate and then enjoy an afternoon of music,” she says.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Finland defeats Canada for gold medal at hockey world championship

Just Posted

Belgian man searches for family of fallen First World War soldier from Victoria

Mark Edward Berton attended Victoria High School and has his grave in Flanders Field

Saanich preschool celebrates 30 years with reunion event

Thousands invited RSVP for Carrot Seed Preschool 30-year celebration

Sidney Museum’s Chief Dan George exhibition sees surge of interest

Four mayors, federal Green leader, Tsartlip reps to attend June 21 opening ceremony

Oak Bay artist co-op highlights autobiographical Snapshots showcase

Snapshots runs from June 4 to 22 at Gage Gallery, 2031 Oak Bay Ave.

Langford firefighters help rescue tranquilized bear from a tree near city hall

Residents have been reporting on social media that a bear was recently seen in the area

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Finland defeats Canada for gold medal at hockey world championship

Canada will take home silver

Wildfire crews watching for dangerous wind shift in High Level, Alta.

The Chuckegg Creek fire is raging out of control about three kilometres southwest of the town

UN urges Canada to take more vulnerable Mexican migrants from Central America

The request comes as the United States takes a harder line on its Mexican border

Mistrial declared in Jamie Bacon murder plot trial

Bacon was on trial for counselling to commit the murder of Person X

B.C. VIEWS: Money-laundering melodrama made for TV

Public inquiry staged to point fingers before 2021 election

Canadian homebuyers escaping high housing costs by moving to secondary cities

In British Columbia, exurbs have grown in the Hope Valley and Kamloops

Feds lay out proposed new rules for voice, video recorders in locomotives

Transport Canada wants to limit use of recorders to if a crew’s actions led to a crash

Raptors beat Bucks 100-94 to advance to franchise’s first-ever NBA Finals

Leonard has 27 points, 17 boards to lead Toronto past Milwaukee

Most Read