The grave of Mark Edward Berton sits in the Belgian portion of Flanders Field. A Belgian man is trying to find Berton’s family (File contributed/ Martijn Wouters)

Belgian man searches for family of fallen First World War soldier from Victoria

Mark Edward Berton attended Victoria High School and has his grave in Flanders Field

A man living in the middle of Flanders Field is looking for the family of a young soldier from Victoria.

Martijn Wouters lives in Belgium in an area full of the graves of foreign soldiers from the First and Second World War.

“There is so much respect for all these war victims,” Wouters said. “They came to fight here, far away from their motherland in a country with which they had no connection.”

Many of these soldiers have no family nearby, so two months ago Wouters decided to join the “Adopt a US Tommy” program, which ask volunteers to look after the graves of fallen soldiers.

Wouters became responsible for the grave of Mark Edward Berton and learned that he’d been born in France, had parents in San Francisco, and attended the Victoria High School in Victoria, B.C.

ALSO READ: CFB Esquimalt nurse selected for national Remembrance Day program

In the First World War, Berton signed up for the Canadian Army. He died on May 30, 1916 at the age of 17.

Since then, it’s unknown if any family members have visited. Now, Wouters is on a mission to find any remaining relatives Berton might have.

“I decided to look for relatives of Mark Berton just to let them know that someone on the other side of the world is visiting the grave of their uncle or grandfather…I think this is a reassuring feeling for them,” Wouters said. “I would like to tell them that he is not forgotten. That we will remember him and that there is a lot of respect from the people who live here for the sacrifice, he and his friends have made.”

ALSO READ: Oak Bay salutes veterans during emotional ceremony marking 100th anniversary of Armistice Day

So far Wouters knows that Berton’s mother and father were Gaston and Jeanne Jacquet Berton, and that they pair lived at 232 10th Avenue in San Francisco, California. Wouters has reached out to the San Francisco city archives and the Victoria city archives, but has yet to hear back.

He also reached out to Victoria High School and was able to attain a portrait of Berton from its archives, but was unable to find any relatives.

Wouters said he feels closer to Berton as he learns more.

“Looking after his grave becomes more and more special. The first time I visited it, it was just a grave like the others with a name on it,” Wouters said. “Now, I have a picture of Mark and I already know a little more about his background, so his grave is no longer like the other graves. You can put a face on the name, it creates a bond.”

Anyone who has information about Mark Edward Berton or his relatives can contact Wouters at martyn.wouters@gmail.com.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

 

Mark Edward Berton was 17 years old when he died during the First World War (File contributed/ Martijn Wouters)

Previous story
Federal government actions hurt Sooke hatchery fundraising efforts
Next story
Third person charged in death of B.C. teen found in torched SUV

Just Posted

Belgian man searches for family of fallen First World War soldier from Victoria

Mark Edward Berton attended Victoria High School and has his grave in Flanders Field

Saanich preschool celebrates 30 years with reunion event

Thousands invited RSVP for Carrot Seed Preschool 30-year celebration

Sidney Museum’s Chief Dan George exhibition sees surge of interest

Four mayors, federal Green leader, Tsartlip reps to attend June 21 opening ceremony

Oak Bay artist co-op highlights autobiographical Snapshots showcase

Snapshots runs from June 4 to 22 at Gage Gallery, 2031 Oak Bay Ave.

Federal government actions hurt Sooke hatchery fundraising efforts

Funding denial comes on the heels of fishing closures

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Mistrial declared in Jamie Bacon’s trial

Bacon was on trial for counselling to commit the murder of Person X

Canadian homebuyers escaping high housing costs by moving to secondary cities

In British Columbia, exurbs have grown in the Hope Valley and Kamloops

Feds lay out proposed new rules for voice, video recorders in locomotives

Transport Canada wants to limit use of recorders to if a crew’s actions led to a crash

Raptors beat Bucks 100-94 to advance to franchise’s first-ever NBA Finals

Leonard has 27 points, 17 boards to lead Toronto past Milwaukee

Third person charged in death of B.C. teen found in torched SUV

Inderdeep Kaur Deo facing charge of accessory after the fact to murder

Kamloops girl, 9, recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning now out of ICU

Her mother who was sleeping in the same tent with her did not survive

‘I think he’s still alive’: B.C. mom pleads for help finding son last seen a month ago

Family offering $5,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Tim Delahaye

New poll suggests one-third don’t want politicians to wear religious symbols

Local politicians shouldn’t be allowed to wear hijabs, crucifixes or turbans on the job, survey suggests

Most Read