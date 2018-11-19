Belmont Market project takes shape

Rick Stiebel

The first phase of Belmont Market is being poured, riveted and hammered into shape with an eye to opening in the fall.

The project, on the site of the former Belmont secondary school, is being constructed in separate developments, with Crombie REIT developing Belmont Market, the commercial and office component. Ledcor Property Development is building Belmont Residences, which will include market and rental housing.

Phase l, scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, includes Scotiabank, Cali Nails, Freshii, Edo Japan, Fatburger, Mucho Burrito, Langford Sushi, A & W, Westland Insurance and Great Clips have been confirmed in the first two phases. A 52,700 sq. ft. Thrifty Foods, similar in size to the Broadmead location, is slated to open in early 2019, according to information provided by Crombie REIT.

Starbucks, KFC, CEFA Early Childhood Development and office space for Thrifty Foods are slated to open as part of the first three phases. Anytime Fitness, Belmont Dental and Eye Etiquette Boutique have also been confirmed, with the entire Belmont Market expected to be completed in 2021. Crombie is one of Canada’s leading real estate investment trusts, with a $4.6 billion real estate portfolio, and a large amount of potential development properties centred in many of the country’s largest cities.

Construction of the first phase of Belmont Residences, which includes 156 rental units and more than 29,000 sq. ft. of commercial space, began in March. Belmont Residences West, which will will add 80 new homes to the urban meets suburban lifestyle, broke ground in early September, said Eric Gerlach, vice-president of development for Belmont Residences. “The community has been incredibly supportive of the development, so we look forward to creating even more new home opportunities for the West Shore’s growing population.”

Belmont Residences is a master plan community comprised of 440 market and rental homes in six phases, targeting first-time home buyers, working professionals and downsizers, with completion projected for the spring of 2020.

Phase One of Belmont Residences West is a five-storey building that includes 8o market units of one, two and three bedrooms configurations.

Prices range from $319,000 for one-bedroom suites, with two-bedroom suites starting at $419,000. Two-bedroom plus flex suites start at $469,000.

Phase Two of Belmont Residences West will include 80 units in a five-storey building. The final three phases have approximately 114 market homes, including another two five-storey buildings and 10 townhouses.

The Crossing at Belmont rental component, currently under construction, consists of 156 units in two five-storey buildings above commercial space.

Visit www.crombie.ca for more information on Belmont Market. Check out belmontresidences.com or info@belmontresidences.com for more information on the residential component.

