Principal Lamond at Belmont Secondary pulled the fire alarm Friday morning when staff smelled gas. (News Gazette staff)

Belmont Secondary fire alarm pulled after gas smelled in school

The fire department determined the gas was coming from a sewage pipe as a result of renovations

Staff members at Belmont Secondary in Langford smelled gas when they entered the school Friday morning.

Principal Jim Lamond then made the decision to pulled the fire alarm around 8 a.m. as a precaution to evacuate the school.

According to Lindsey Vogan, public relations for the Sooke School District, the fire department checked the school and the area and found that the smell was coming from a sewage pipe.

There was no interruption to the students’ day and classes have rescheduled as usual.

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

