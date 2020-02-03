Below freezing temperatures Monday and a chance of flurries Tuesday morning

A 40 per cent chance of flurries is expected on Tuesday in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

It’s a chilly morning out there, with a current temperature of -5 C with the wind chill in some areas of the region shortly before 7 a.m. The temperature downtown without the wind chill is -1 C. A mix of sun and cloud is expected for Monday, with a high of 5 C and a low of -2 C. With the wind chill overnight, temperatures are expected to feel more like -4 C with partly cloudy skies.

READ ALSO: Weekly earnings on the rise in B.C., but remain behind the rest of Canada

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and rain beginning near noon. A high of 4 C is expected, with an overnight low of 3 C and rain.

Wednesday will see rain throughout the day and overnight, with a high of 7 C and a low of 4 C.

READ ALSO: Ride-hailing rush sees one-third spike in new Class 4 drivers licences awarded

Thursday’s forecast is calling for rain throughout the day and into the night, with a high of 11 C and an overnight low of 4 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 3 C.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.