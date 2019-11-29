(Andrej Chudy/Unsplash)

Below freezing wind chill for Friday morning, sunny skies later on

Plus a look ahead at the weekend’s forecast

Friday will be sunny, with a high of 5 C and a wind chill of – 7 C in the morning. Overnight is expected to be clear, with a low of -1 C and a windchill of -7 C overnight.

Saturday will be mainly sunny, with a high of 5 C and a wind chill of -7 C in the morning. Overnight will be clear with a low of -1 C.

Sunday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies, with a 30 per cent chance of showers or flurries and a high of 6 C. Overnight will be clear, with a low of 1 C.

Monday will be sunny, with a high of 7 C and an overnight low of 2 C.


