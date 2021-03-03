Berwick Spin-A-Thon raises more than $7,000 for Heart and Stroke Foundation

A group of spinning seniors from across B.C. have pedaled their way to raising more than $7,000 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
On Feb. 23, staff and residents at the seven Berwick Retirement Communities in the province (six on the Island and one in Kamloops) took part in the company’s annual Spin-A-Thon event to raise money for heart health.
Despite the pandemic, the second annual spinning fundraiser, where participants pedal on mini exercise bikes, went forward with the addition of COVID-19 safety modifications – including social distancing and barriers.
In 2020, the team at Berwick House – at the intersection of Shelbourne and Feltham streets in Saanich – raised nearly $2,000. This was the first year having all seven homes take part, and together they raised over $7,100. Participants in the all-day pedaling challenge included two centenarians: a 101-year-old from Berwick on the Lake in Nanaimo and a 100-year-old from Berwick Royal Oak.
“There was so much positivity and energy throughout the building to support a great cause, and knowing our sister sites were all supporting the same initiative at the same time in our varying communities across B.C. really drove the excitement,” said Melissa Braun, the active living and marketing project coordinator at Berwick House in Saanich.
She added that despite not being able to come together in person, participants were happy to support one another virtually and share in the spirit of the event.
@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.