‘Best of the City’ is back for the 25th year!

The polls are now open to vote for your favourite businesses in town

Greater Victoria’s original best-of-the-best business contest is back, this year celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Best of the City, hosted by Black Press Media, allows residents the opportunity to vote for their favourite businesses and hot-spots. This year it features more than 140 categories, ranging from restaurants to resorts, and from car dealerships to hiking trails.

For veteran winner Lisa Nitkin, owner of Pet’s West in Broadmead Village, the contest has been a rewarding testament to her company’s hard work. Pet’s West has placed in the top three spots in the pet store category every year since the contest began.

“It’s really an honour, it’s something we really work hard for. When there’s so many other places to choose from it really means a lot,” Nitkin said. “I do think it bolsters confidence in people. We all listen to what our friends and neighbours have to say, so if everyone votes for a business, it must be true.”

Ruffell and Brown Window Fashions have placed first 10 years in a row for the window coverings category.

“We really identify with it, and have all the plaques in our showroom,” said co-owner Nigel Brown. “It helps, particularly for people who are new to the area and don’t know our brand. It helps reinforce that trust.”

Galaxy Motors has placed in the top three spots for 15 years.

“I believe that for people who follow the contest, it’s a very large part of their influence on their decisions,” said general manager, David King.

Jim Pattison Toyota Victoria is also a top contender, placing in the top three for 14 years.

“You feel like your work is being appreciated by the people of Victoria,” said general manager Dennis Andrews, who added that both people in the public, as well as other businesses recognize the awards.

“It’s very visible in the publication, and we put the plaque up in a case in the new car show room,” Andrews said. “We’re very pleased that we’ve been fortunate enough to be able to win Best of the City as many times as we have.”

All contest winners celebrate with a gala in the Greater Victoria area. In addition, to celebrate the quarter-century milestone, all voters will also be entered into a contest to win a $100 prize pack from businesses across the city.

With so many options to choose, there’s no time to lose! Visit vicnews.com/contests online to submit your votes. Voting ends on May 5, 2019.