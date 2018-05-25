Best video stories of the week

See a beer leak pouring beer onto the street, a huge mess left behind at a campsite, a hydraulic construction crane tipped over and more in this edition of the Best Videos of the Week from Vancouver Island.
Nanaimo: Construction crane tips over at Nanaimo work site
Amazingly no one was hurt after a hydraulic construction crane tipped over at a worksite where a new commercial centre is being built. FOR THE FULL STORY
Oak Bay: Fire hydrant damaged as five youth taken to hospital after crash
To see how a 2,000 degree fire, horse hair and ostrich feathers come together for art look no further than Josef Jacobson’s video on the pottery Co-Op. FOR THE FULL STORY
Sooke: Campers leave huge mess at campsite
Vehicle parts, garbage, a mattress, lawn chairs, beer cans and even fecal matter left at rural Port Renfrew campsite. FOR THE FULL STORY
Victoria: Beer leak at brewery
Neighbours reported the aroma of beer filling air as beer and foam hopped the curbs of Victoria following a valve leak at Phillips Brewery. FOR THE FULL STORY
