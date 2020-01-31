Langford firefighters are reminding homeowners to make sure their addresses are visible. During emergencies, it’s hard for crews to see address numbers that are the same colour or shade as the home. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Better address signs on West Shore helps everyone, says Langford fire

Contrasting colours, six-inch height is ideal for most signs

When firefighters are called to an emergency, the seconds leading up to their response is vital.

“Especially in dark and rainy conditions, one of the most important parts of response is how easily we can see an address,” said Paul Obsteller, captain and fire inspector with Langford Fire Department.

“We end up spending too much time trying to find any indication of an address that may not be visible at all.”

Addresses six inches tall is the ideal, according to Obersteller.

In addition, contrasting colours are key. If your house has grey paint, silver numbers would be difficult to see.

Sooke Firefighters Association offers custom-made reflective address signs, in red, blue, green and black between $20 and $30.

They come in two different lengths and number sizes. Signs can be single or double sided.

Firefighters suggest that those with longer driveways place their signs at the front of their property to make it easier to see from the road.

For others, simply turning on your porch light is a good start.

“If not for emergencies, do it for your food delivery,” Obersteller quipped.

“Even SkipTheDishes drivers can benefit from you making your address visible.”

For more info on custom signage from Sooke Fire, call 250-642-5422.

