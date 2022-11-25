Better Business Bureau offers tips to avoid delivery scams

The BBB recommends keeping an eye out for phishing messages this holiday season

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is providing tips to help shoppers avoid delivery scams this holiday season.

The BBB recommends keeping an eye out for phishing emails or texts claiming to be official notices from delivery companies.

These can include a link to change delivery preferences, a message that the shipper is having trouble delivering a package or a tracking link.

The BBB says it’s important to avoid clicking links and to carefully review email addresses and URLs.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has received 6,364 reports of phishing including 1,538 victims from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31.

“Beyond phishing attempts, package theft is also rampant leading up to the holidays,” said Simone Lis, president and CEO of BBB of Mainland British Columbia. “Even when you are doing everything you can to avoid falling prey to scammers, some Grinches will go so far as grabbing parcels from your doorstep and your apartment complex lobby.”

The BBB’s top five ways to avoid delivery scams are requesting a signature, opening deliveries upon receipt, watching out for texts, calls or emails about missed deliveries, taking precautions to ensure safe deliveries, and not leaving packages sitting on your doorstep.

