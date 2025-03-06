'Better way to do this': Kelowna's Tent City protests against daily bylaw checks

Bylaw and RCMP officers were going to remove a tent that they were given permission to take by the previous owner who no longer lives there

Protesters took a stand against daily bylaw "check ins" at Kelowna's city-maintained and operated encampment for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, called Tent City.

On March 5, bylaw officers who were intending to remove a shelter from Tent City were met by more than a dozen protesters standing hand-in-hand.

"We were intending to clean up a space that has been given up by an individual who uses this site," said City of Kelowna bylaw services manager Nick Bonnett told Black Press Media. "[The former owner of the tent] approached our team and said they no longer need the space and that they no longer need the things they have left there, and they asked us to remove it."

He said bylaw services conducts routine maintenance every morning to ensure the individuals who live at Tent City conform to the city's guidelines.

According to city bylaw, people experiencing unsheltered homelessness are only permitted to erect shelters at Tent City.

"What we're seeing I think today is probably a misguided effort to protect something that in which the individual has not asked for," said Bonnett. "We are here to remove essentially what is an abandoned site."

Tent City residents told Black Press that they are growing tired of the daily check-ins as they believe their belongings are being stolen or unjustly taken if left unoccupied.

"Bylaw has been coming around and harassing everybody and taking their belongings, all of it, their tent and all, and were tired of them taking everything," Tent City resident Adam Hillner said. "[They've been here] every single day for the last four or five months to take somebody's stuff. And if you're not there, they will take your tent and all."

He added that two weeks ago his space, that was shared with three other people, was taken without warning and he only had 15 minutes to collect this belongings. He went on to describe his area as a carport and was told his structure was too big. After it was removed, the area was fenced off.

"There's nowhere to go really, more people, less space."

"They say you've got to live in a tent, a backpack, and a sleeping bag, that's all were supposed to have for overnight camping," said Hillner. "We're not even allowed a cooking plate to make our own food." He went on to say the food brought down to help the residents isn't enough to feed everyone.

Hillner said the key to a solution is communication between Tent City residents and Bylaw officers.

"Us to help them and them to help us," said Hillner. "Right now, it's just one-sided. What's the endgame? What's the reasoning? Where is this all going to go to?"

He also admitted this situation is a two-way street.

"Yes, we should be working more with them and helping them do their job as well," added Hillner. "We would appreciate the same thing back because we can help them. We have more relationships here in Tent City then they do in Tent City. These people here, they don't appreciate them, they've only been getting their stuff stolen from them... There is a better way to do this instead of them coming here, showing up and taking everybody's stuff."

At the end of the day, the residents of Tent City want to resolve this issue and make it work for both sides.

"I would love for bylaw to come over and have a good talk," said Hillner. "Let's just work with each other. There's a better way to go about things because this isn't going to continue."