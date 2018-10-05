A&W announced the return of the plant-based Beyond Burger, which will take a permanent spot on the fast food chain’s menu. Twitter

Beyond Burger back on the menu at A&W – for good

Popular plant-based burger sold out after July launch causing nation-wide shortage

The Beyond Burger was so good, it disappeared as fast as it arrived.

The plant-based burger from A&W that had even the most steadfast carnivore questioning their life choices was a hit when it popped up on the fast food chain’s menu in early July.

The Beyond Burger – made 100 per cent entirely of plant-based protein – was so popular it quickly led to a Canada-wide shortage leaving hangry vegetarians in its wake.

Last month, A&W announced the burger would return Oct. 1 and become a permanent menu item for Canadians.

The Beyond Meat brand has reportedly opened a new factory in Missouri just to keep up with the demand; Beyond is also available in a variety of grocery stores, looking and tasting a lot like beef.

With 10 locations in Greater Victoria, A&W is stocked up and ready to flip you a delicious alternative to Mama and her Teens.

In a Facebook post, the iconic fast food brand that has been in business since 1919, said, “We are thrilled Canadians love this burger as much as we do. It’s a permanent menu item at A&W, so it’s here to stay.”

Adding: “Thanks for your patience everyone.”

@kristyn_anthony
kristyn.anthony@blackpress.ca
