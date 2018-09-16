Bicycle thief in Victoria steals blind man’s jacket, viewing aid

VicPD urgently seeking witnesses to incident from early Saturday afternoon near Douglas and Fort streets

Victoria police are searching for a suspect who stole a coat from the arms of a visually impaired man, while cycling past him.

Patrol officers are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident Saturday at 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Douglas and Fort streets.

According to a release from VicPD, the 71-year-old visually impaired man reported a cyclist grabbed his coat from his arms and sped away.

The coat is described as a 3/4 length burgundy Lands’ End brand raincoat with a sheepskin collar and several pockets.

“The man was unable to describe the thief, however Patrol officers are canvasing the area for witnesses and surveillance video,” VicPD said in the release.

Officers are urgently seeking the return of the jacket because inside was the man’s monocular, an aid he uses to help him see. The coat was also a gift from the man’s wife who has since passed away.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact VicPD on the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or to report what you know anonymously, contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter