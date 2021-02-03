Bids for a new pedestrian bridge over Douglas Creek will be accepted until 3 p.m. Feb. 10. (Sketch courtesy the Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society)

Bids for a new pedestrian bridge over Douglas Creek will be accepted until 3 p.m. Feb. 10. (Sketch courtesy the Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society)

Bidding underway for construction of new pedestrian bridge in Saanich park

Bridge will span Douglas Creek in Mount Douglas Park

Nature lovers will soon be able to access a new pedestrian bridge over the creek in Mount Douglas Park as well as new connecting trails.

At midnight on Jan. 19, the District of Saanich opened bidding for the construction of a 36-foot long pedestrian bridge over Douglas Creek.

It’s a fairly small project but it has already generated a lot of interest nationally and from a few companies in the U.S., said Gary Darrah, Saanich’s manager of parks planning and development.

The district is looking for an aesthetically pleasing metal bridge – ideally made of aluminum or Corten steel – that’s lightweight, easy to repair and simple to install, he said.

READ ALSO: Saanich adds new pedestrian priority crosswalks to busy intersections

The bid also specifies that the potential designs should include non-slip Gridwalk Mini-Mesh decking – a “long-lasting” material that won’t degrade in dark, damp conditions – and the concept must be certified by an engineer, Darrah explained.

If everything goes to plan, he expects the bridge will be completed sometime this summer. It will cross over the mid-section of Douglas Creek – where restoration work has been ongoing for several years – and allow park-users to access the water. New trails will also be established to connect the bridge to the existing ones on either side.

Work to make the bridge project a reality has been going on for several years, Darrah said. The Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society conducted a preliminary study in 2018 before pitching the idea to Saanich.

READ ALSO: Saanich calls on province to increase transit funding to evolve service, meet climate goals

The district “saw that it had merit” and agreed to take on the project, he explained. In 2020, Saanich council approved a funding request for the bridge and allotted money through the Parks Capital Budget. Darrah couldn’t specify the amount budgeted before bidding closed.

The Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society was pleased to see the project getting underway after several years of work and will be contributing $25,000 to the project, said Darrell Wick, the society’s president.

“$10,000 is from our society’s fund and $15,000 from a grant we received from the Pacific Salmon Foundation,” he explained, adding that this should be enough to cover the cost of the bridge itself but not the bank reinforcement, new trail sections or management of the hazardous trees.

READ ALSO: Saanich Peninsula chamber seeks cash influx to keep washrooms open on Highway 17

The new bridge will provide controlled, safe access to the section of the park between Cedar Hill Road and Edgemont Road and discourage bushwhacking while providing opportunities for “more interaction with the creek,” he explained.

Wick noted that a “salmon interpretive area” with access to the water, educational signs and seating will also be constructed as the society plans to hold future salmon carcass transplant events at the site as well as annual fry releases for local schools.

The bid closes at 3 p.m. on Feb. 10. For more information, email purchase@saanich.ca, and for updates on the project visit saanich.ca.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Bids for a new pedestrian bridge over Douglas Creek will be accepted until 3 p.m. Feb. 10. (District of Saanich)

Bids for a new pedestrian bridge over Douglas Creek will be accepted until 3 p.m. Feb. 10. (District of Saanich)

Previous story
Cat-killing cougar shot dead in Sooke
Next story
‘He’s my whole world’: Island community rallies together to find missing dog

Just Posted

A Sidney business owner is warning others of a scam where perpetrators use the threat of power disconnection. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney business owner warns of power-disconnection scam

Scammers threaten would-be victims with power disconnection unless they pay up

Steven Grant, 53, has been missing from his Metchosin home since Jan. 30. Police say his hair is longer now than it appears in the provided image. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Public’s help sought in search for missing Metchosin man

Steven Grant, 53 has been missing from his home since Jan. 30

The BC SPCA and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP seized 12 dogs from a breeder on Herd Road in North Cowichan on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Submitted)
12 dogs seized from North Cowichan breeder due to lack of veterinary care

BC SPCA and RCMP respond to complaint and find several animals in distress

Thirteen Bushnell wildlife cameras are now missing from Oak Bay, believed to be stolen. The cameras capture the presence of deer and the images are processed into data for the pilot project. (Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society Photo)
More wildlife cameras stolen from Oak Bay

Hidden cameras crucial for deer contraception program

Victoria police are investigating a report of an indecent act in the 600-block of Lampson Street Saturday night. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt woman warns others after indecent exposure

‘It’s OK to feel disgusted:’ woman says experience was violating, traumatizing

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: Greater Victoria teen tackles 3 world records for solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

Molly is recovering for punctured wounds she suffered from another dog on Jan. 26, 2021 in Parksville. (Submitted photo)
Island woman distraught after little Corgi attacked by larger dog on a walk

Molly the corgi recovering; owner of other dog sought

Mindfulness in May, an art and literary exhibition for youth, is planned for Sooke in May. (Pixabay photo)
Youth art and literary show planned for May in Sooke

Submission deadline is March 31

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

hiring
Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census

Stats Canada to hire 32,000 people to collect census data

Rescue crews aided a snowboarder who had ducked the ropes behind the Sky Chair at Cypress Mountain into dangerous avalanche territory on Tuesday night. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Missing snowboarder rescued on Cypress Mountain as search crews warn of avalanche risk

Tuesday night’s rescue was the SAR team’s second rescue in less than two weeks in the area

Hope Search and Rescue aided in finding a skier near the Coquihalla summit on Monday night. (Contributed)
26 SAR members assist in late-night rescue of skier near Coquihalla Summit

Hope, Chilliwack and Central Fraser Valley SAR dispatched

Alina Durham (left) speaks with media about her missing daughter, Shaelene Bell, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 on Ballam Road in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Family of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, makes public plea after car found abandoned

Shaelene Keeler Bell was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 30 in Chilliwack

Most Read