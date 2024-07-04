Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter forced to shut down after 50 years

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cowichan Valley is closing its doors

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cowichan Valley (BBBSCV) is closing its doors.

Operating in the region since 1972, the Society's board of directors said they've begun "the process of dissolution and closure" and its ultimate end will be effective within the next few months.

BBBSCV staff have noted the group is working with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada to minimize the disruption to the families and children who rely on the critical service.

Ultimately, a lack of funding for the not-for-profit proved to be its downfall.

"Like many not-for-profit organizations across Canada, and throughout the Cowichan Valley, fundraising activities are not yielding sufficient funds to meet the operating costs of the agency. In addition, BBBSCV has been dependent on grants provided by government and private granting organizations; these grants have become fewer and much harder to achieve," said a press release issued by the group.

Without that consistent funding, and with the increasing costs of staff wages, rent, insurance and more that hikes up operating costs, the program can't meet the financial demands any longer.

“The board carefully considered all factors, including future developments, and concluded that BBBSCV could not sustain stable operations. With heavy hearts, we determined that dissolution was the best course of action. However, our commitment to the vision and mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters remains unwavering,” said the organization's Shaun Mann.

The closures comes on the heels of Cowichan Family Life's recent shutdown and it's feared other non-profits may follow suit as the cost of living continues skyrocket.

“While BBBSCV’s local chapter will dissolve, the importance of mentoring youth remains paramount for the Cowichan Valley," Mann noted. "We are grateful to all who invested their time, energy and financial resources over the past 50-plus years. We encourage everyone to continue to connect with young people, provide positive examples, and support other local youth serving organizations in the Cowichan Valley."

The group's remaining staff are working hard with help from their parent organization "to identify potential supports for mentoring matches in the Community Program".

The BBBCSV's partnership with the Cowichan Valley School District has now ended.

“BBBSCV expresses gratitude to partners, including School District 79, counsellors, teachers, and administrators. We also acknowledge the many years of dedication from volunteers, staff, board of directors, School District 79, and program participants,” said Mann.