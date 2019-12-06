Semi truck impounded after driver avoids weight scales in Saanich

Driver issued 90-day roadside driving prohibition

A big rig truck driver blew past a weigh station in Saanich on Wednesday, but was stopped by local authorities to face the consequences.

READ ALSO: Saanich mayor urges premier to tweak road speeds in an ‘epidemic of road crash fatalities’

The Capital Regional District (CRD) Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU) and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) were able to stop the vehicle after it avoided the weigh scales in Saanich.

The driver had his vehicle inspected and impounded for 30 days, plus a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP).

According to a provincial government fact sheet on IRPs, driving prohibitions can range from three to 90 days, depending on the circumstances. The 90-day IRPs are doled out when a driver fails a breath test with a blood alcohol concentration of over 0.08 or by refusing the test.

After the probation period ends, the driver will have to get a new driver’s licence from an ICBC Driver Licensing Office. If granted a licence, it will be valid for two years (not the usual five years) and the driver will be required to pay a fine as well as a $250 reinstatement fee and any other outstanding fines or debts owed to ICBC or the province.

Saanich Police said its December Impaired Driving Campaigns are in full effect.

READ ALSO: Saanich Police, ICBC hand out reflectors to promote pedestrian safety

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

Previous story
Support group offered for B.C. grandparents raising kids
Next story
‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Just Posted

Bystanders follow and detain suspect after stabbing in downtown Victoria

Woman sustained non-life threatening injuries

Victoria council chambers packed for ongoing environmental cruise ship discussions

Union workers, neighbourhood associations and more gathered for environmental conversations

Technical difficulties delay Victoria’s $500,000 Christmas light village

The Lights of Wonder display was originally set to open on Dec. 13

Metchosin Fire Department to host first responder training for active shooter scenario

Training to be held at Metchosin School

City of Victoria accepts $1 million cheque from seniors home developer

Milliken Development put forward the cash to the Housing Reserve Fund

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

VIDEO: Our Place Society leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 6

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read