Semi truck impounded after driver avoids weight scales in Saanich

A big rig truck driver blew past a weigh station in Saanich on Wednesday, but was stopped by local authorities to face the consequences.

The Capital Regional District (CRD) Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU) and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) were able to stop the vehicle after it avoided the weigh scales in Saanich.

The driver had his vehicle inspected and impounded for 30 days, plus a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP).

Great work today by CRD IRSU and CVSE. They stopped a big rig that avoided the weigh scales in #Saanich. Driver received a 90-day IRP & truck impounded for 30 days, plus a vehicle inspection. December Impaired Driving Campaigns in effect. #impaired #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/mXEM4YDNN1 — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) December 4, 2019

According to a provincial government fact sheet on IRPs, driving prohibitions can range from three to 90 days, depending on the circumstances. The 90-day IRPs are doled out when a driver fails a breath test with a blood alcohol concentration of over 0.08 or by refusing the test.

After the probation period ends, the driver will have to get a new driver’s licence from an ICBC Driver Licensing Office. If granted a licence, it will be valid for two years (not the usual five years) and the driver will be required to pay a fine as well as a $250 reinstatement fee and any other outstanding fines or debts owed to ICBC or the province.

Saanich Police said its December Impaired Driving Campaigns are in full effect.

