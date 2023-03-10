(Shane MacKichan photo) (Shane MacKichan photo)

(Shane MacKichan photo) (Shane MacKichan photo)

Big time B.C. drug trafficker sentenced in Kelowna to 7 more years

Abd’l Malik Loubissi-Morris was previously involved in a drive-by shooting

A high-level drug dealer with operations across B.C. will spend the next seven years and four months in prison after being sentenced in a Kelowna Supreme courtroom for charges of conspiring to traffic illicit substances and weapons possession.

Police became aware of 25-year-old Abd’l Malik Loubissi-Morris while investigating the drive-by shooting of an innocent bystander in Surrey in 2017.

READ MORE: Charges laid in 2017 Surrey drive-by shooting where bullet grazed innocent woman

In 2019, Loubissi-Morris was charged with attempted murder, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent for being the driver of the vehicle. In 2021, Loubissi-Morris was sentenced to 46 months in prison after entering a guilty plea for aggravated assault.

During the police investigations for the shooting, investigators determined that Loubissi-Morris was a high-level drug operator with an apartment in Kelowna.

The police secured a warrant to search the residence and installed secret recording devices. While in the apartment, the police discovered $357,000 worth of drugs, including fentanyl, approximately $100,000 of cash stored in the freezer and multiple guns.

READ MORE: Three Surrey men charged with 15 crimes connected to Kelowna drug seizure

After the seizure of the guns, cash and weapons, and findings from the recording devices were assessed, Loubissi-Morris was charged with 15 drug-related offences.

During the voir-dire for the trial, Loubissi-Morris pleaded guilty to conspiring to traffic illicit substances and weapons possession.

“He acknowledges that he was operating a high-level drug trafficking operation,” said Justice Wilson, the judge of the trial.

Justice Wilson sentenced Loubissi-Morris to 11 years of incarceration for conspiring to traffic and three years for weapons possession, to be served concurrently. The sentence was reduced to seven years and four months when the time already served was taken into account.

“The victim in a drug type of crime is society as a whole,” said Justice Wilson. He said that over the past decade, the sale of fentanyl has altered the landscape of drug use in Canada and has negatively impacted society.

The Crown prosecutor requested a stay of proceedings for the 13 remaining charges.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of SurreyDrugsstreet drugs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Flight cancelled in Kelowna after suspect points laser at plane; RCMP issue warning
Next story
‘Seriously?’ Victoria-area homeowners block public street space with ‘no parking’ signs

Just Posted

Photos were posted on Twitter by an account that calls itself the Johnson Street Bridge (@JohnsonStBRDG), which is known for capturing moments of bad behaviour, including people blocking active transportation lanes. (Photos by @JohnsonStBRDG)
‘Seriously?’ Victoria-area homeowners block public street space with ‘no parking’ signs

Matt Dell with an EVO electric bike. After testing it out for a week, Dell said he is planning to bring a motion that would set up a bike share in Victoria. (courtesy of Matt Dell Twitter)
Victoria councillor to pitch new bike-share program despite past failures

A Fisheries and Oceans Canada boat practicing using their oikomi pipes to deter marine life during the fuel spill response to a sunken fishing boat on August 25, 2022. (Courtesy of NOAA Northwest Fishers Science Centre)
Coordinated response helped protect orcas during fuel spill off Victoria: NOAA

Andy Carrier, owner of Sooke 2 for 1 Pizza, says the timing of tax hikes hurts small businesses. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
Greater Victoria business owner criticizes timing of tax hikes

Pop-up banner image