Biggest Salvation Army Thrift Store on Vancouver Island opens in Langford

Shop at 975 Langford Pkwy opens June 6 with 10 a.m. ribbon cutting

Langford boasts the largest Salvation Army Thrift Store on Vancouver Island come Thursday (June 6) morning.

The newest location at 975 Langford Pkwy, spans more than 11,000 square feet and officially opens with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.

“The City of Langford is bustling with growth and development, and we are thrilled to be expanding our community outreach in the area to serve even more individuals and families,” managing editor Ted Troughton said in a news release. “With the support of our guests, donors, employees, volunteers, and partners, the Westshore location will help us continue to uplift our local community together.”

Through its 95 stores across Canada, the organization offers savings on gently used clothing, textiles, and household items while generating funds to support local Salvation Army programs, services, and emergency relief efforts.

In the last fiscal year, The Salvation Army Thrift Store raised $87,656 through its stores to support communities across Vancouver Island. It also provided $164,724 worth of clothing and household items to more than 1,440 people. It also diverted over 94 million pounds of items from landfills from in the year since April 2023.

“Thrifting with us is a win-win situation for the community,” Troughton said.

Visit thriftstore.ca for a list of donations accepted and to learn more.

