Bike and backpack lead to Saanich arrest for Oak Bay iPad theft

Vehicle windows smashed, nothing stolen in other reports

A man may face charges after police found him with property reported stolen from Oak Bay.

May 2, Oak Bay police were called to the 1700-block of Beach Drive for an audible alarm. Officers found an open door but did not locate anyone inside or identify anything out of place. There was no sign of forced entry. Later that morning, police were called about a backpack and bicycle located near the original call. Officers learned a break and enter had occurred.

During the investigation, Saanich police located a suspect carrying Apple iPads associated with the break and enter.

A 38-year-old man was taken into custody and charges for possession of stolen property and break and enter are being recommended.

He is expected to appear in court in June.

Smash, no grab

Nothing was reported stolen after a smashed window was discovered May 2.

A driver reported the passenger side window of a Toyota Sienna, parked in the 12000-block of St. Patrick Street, had its window smashed. Nothing was stolen.

Similarly, on May 8, a resident reported their Hyundai Santa Fe was broken into in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue. Again nothing was stolen.

Anyone with information on any crime is asked to call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

