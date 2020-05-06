Saanich has installed an automatic bike detection sensor for cyclists using crossing the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Borden Street. (District of Saanich/Twitter)

Bike detection sensors installed at busy Saanich intersection

Sensor detects cyclists waiting to cross at McKenzie Avenue, Borden Street

Cyclists riding through the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Borden Street will notice new bike detection sensors.

As part of the District’s Active Transportation Plan, lights equipped with automatic bike detection technology were added to the intersection which cyclists cross to access the Lochside Regional Trail, said Saanich spokesperson Kelsie McLeod.

“These signals indicate to cyclists that they have been detected by illuminating a cyclist icon,” she said.

McLeod added that new signage informs cyclists of the new crossing signals.

Saanich’s Active Transportation Plan outlines intersections are “the connection point between people driving, riding transit, walking and cycling,” and that there are innovative ways to reduce conflicts between road users including protected intersections, multi-use crosswalks where cyclists don’t need to dismount and coloured zones to indicate areas where cyclists are travelling.

Aside from the new bike detection sensors, a number of other crossing treatments have been added for cyclists at the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Borden Street as part of the Borden Street and McKenzie Cycle Track. Additions include traffic lights specifically for north and southbound cyclists along with signage indicating that south and eastbound drivers cannot turn right on a red light and green paint on the bike lanes.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

District of Saanich

