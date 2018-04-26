Bike dragged several blocks after hit and run

Wheel-less bike dragged underneath van along Dallas Rd. after cyclist hit

An eye witness described the scene as “scary” after seeing a bike dragging underneath a moving van along Dallas Rd.

Cyclist Holly Peterson saw a van drag the wheel-less pedal bike underneath it before being boxed in by two other vehicles, but not before leaving the wheels of the bike behind it. Police confirmed there had been a hit and run near Bushby St. approximately six blocks away from where the van was eventually stopped near Cook St.

“Two cars had like boxed him in so he couldn’t get away and there were wheels several metres behind him kinda dragging on the road,” Peterson said. “And we thought the bike had fallen off the rack of a neighbouring car. But what had happened was someone got hit over here and there was a hit and run and he managed to get all the way to Beacon Hill Park.”

Peterson said the man got up, and a police officer on the scene near Bushby St. said the man who was approximately six blocks away from where his bike frame was found, has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We saw a bike frame just being dragged underneath the van and it was really scary…we went by four bends of the road and found out that he had been hit way back here,” Peterson said. “It was insane it was like a kilometre at least.”

Most Read