West Shore RCMP are trying to identify a man believed to have attempted his third robbery in the West Shore, all while riding a bike and brandishing a knife. (Black Press Media file photo)

Bike-riding robbery suspect strikes third time on West Shore: RCMP

Man described as Caucasian, 20 to 30 years old and around 5’10” with slim build

Police believe a suspect who robbed one man and attempted to rob another on the same night in Langford has struck again – but this time in Colwood.

On Sept. 3 at 12:26 a.m., officers received a report of a robbery near the Galloping Goose trail near Belmont Road and Kuper Avenue in Colwood.

The victim told police he was walking along a foot bridge across from the trail when a man riding a bike approached him.

The suspect raised a knife and demanded the victim’s wallet. The victim called 911 and did not turn over the wallet. The man rode away on the trail towards Sooke Road.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP suspect link in pair of bike-riding robberies

No injuries were reported. Officers did not locate a suspect.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 20 and 30 years old, with blonde hair, standing at about 5’10” with a slim build. He was last seen wearing jeans, a grey shirt, a black baseball cap and a black backpack while riding a black BMX bike.

“West Shore RCMP is continuing this investigation along with two similar reports of robberies that took place earlier this week,” said Const. Nancy Saggar.

“We have canvassed the area at all three scenes and have received tips from the public. We continue to follow up on leads however, no arrests have been made at this time and the suspect is still outstanding.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Armed robberyWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police seek suspect who left man injured, down, in Pandora bike lane
Next story
Woman arrested after chaining herself to fence at Kamloops pipeline construction site

Just Posted

Victoria police seek suspect who left man injured, down, in Pandora bike lane

Suspect described as Caucasian man wearing grey shirt

Good Samaritan aids in woman’s rescue from Victoria’s Gorge Waterway

Victoria police and firefighters assist in the rescue

VIDEO: Car bursts into flames near Saanich park, firefighters quick to respond

Neighbour recalls hearing two explosions

Victoria police officers attacked with bear spray during arrest

One man threw glass bottle at patrol officers

CRD committee rejects plea to revisit temporary shelter proposal for Oak Bay Lodge

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps’ request to find creative way to make it work finds little support

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals

POLL: Are you going away for the Labour Day long weekend?

It’s the last long weekend of summer, and traditionally a time when… Continue reading

B.C. records 89 COVID-19 cases, two in senior care homes

One more death brings B.C. total fatalities to 210

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

$242M in federal back-to-school funding to be divvied up by districts based on enrolment

Funds to be used to buy more personal protective equipment, increase capacity for remote learning

Woman arrested after chaining herself to fence at Kamloops pipeline construction site

The woman was arrested for allegedly being in civil contempt of the court order

Island community’s board of education chair resigns

Comox Valley Schools will have to hold byelection to fill trustee spot

Most Read