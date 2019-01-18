Bike thief steals elderly man’s electric-assist bike

The suspect is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian man with a slim to medium build, standing about 6 feet tall. (VicPD)

VicPD is asking for the public’s assistance after a man broke into a locked bike area and stole an elderly man’s brand new electric-assist bike.

The suspect allegedly entered the locked bike area in a multi-unit residential building in the 600-block of Toronto Street on Jan. 15 after gaining access to the building’s parking area.

The theft and suspect were caught on video.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 45 years of age, with a slim to medium build, standing about 6 feet tall. At the time of the theft the man was wearing a blue parka-style jacket, a shiny black bike helmet with a dark coloured baseball style cap underneath, blue jeans and hiking shoes. He was wearing a large black backpack.

The victim, an elderly Victoria man, reported that he had purchased the electric-assist bike the previous day. The man says that, due to his age, the electric-assist bicycle is essential to his ability to get around the city.

The stolen electric-assist bicycle is a black Raleigh Sprite IE Electric.

If you recognize the suspect, have seen the bike, or have information about this incident, please call VicPD non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654.

To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

