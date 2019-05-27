A Bike to Work Week 2017 celebration station at Saanich Municipal Hall. (Photo submitted by Bike to Work Week)

Bike to Work Week officially kicks off

Organizers calling current cycling conditions the perfect storm

With the Point Ellis bridge closed to eastbound traffic, the Tillicum bridge under construction and the Mackenzie interchange the way it is, Bike to Work Week is calling the current driving conditions the perfect storm.

Monday marks the official start of Bike to Work Week, taking place from May 27 to June 2, with the Greater Victoria Bike to Work Society hosting 22 celebration stations throughout the region.

Adding to the perfect storm, the weather is expected to be in the 20s all week. Registered participants are eligible to win more than $30,000 in prizes including a trip for two to Whistler, a Bike-a-Day and much more. Greater Victoria participants are also eligible for the provincial grand prize cycling trip for two to the Prosseco Hills in Italy.

Since its inception, Bike to Work Week has introduced more than 14,000 people to commuter cycling and celebrated with more than 100,000 cyclists in Greater Victoria alone.

For more information or to register online visit biketowork.ca/victoria.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
