The impounded motorcycle that was reported to have been driven dangerously in Central Saanich. (Central Saanich Police Department Facebook page)

Biker flees Central Saanich police, gets slapped with $700 in fines

Silver motorcycle impounded after driver caught doing a 120 km/h in residential areas

A motorcyclist decided to flee when police attempted to stop him and now faces $700 in total fines and the prospect of his bike being taken away.

Over recent weeks, members of the public inundated Central Saanich Police with complaints of a silver motorcycle being driven recklessly in the early hours on Oldfield Road.

“It started with a number of residential complaints about a speeding motorcycle,” said Sgt. Kyle Sims. “We took it very seriously as traffic safety is of paramount concern.”

Officers were able to piece together the information provided by the public to identify the motorcycle and then the owner. On July 9 at 5:55 a.m., officers observed the bike doing 120 kilometres per hour near the Keating Industrial area. Officers pursued it but the driver did not stop when told to, instead choosing to take off at speed.

But the driver did not get away for long. The next day he was again spotted, and this time was followed until officers felt it safe to arrest him.

“We had to assess how to take action and pay attention to his rights but also the safety of the public,” said Sims.

The driver was cited for a number of Motor Vehicle Act violations and received $700 worth of fines. The offence of fleeing the police was encompassed in the fines and his violation tickets included excessive speeding in a 50 km/h zone. His motorcycle has been impounded for a minimum of seven days.

Sims notes that dangerous driving and not stopping for police puts both officers and other road users at risk.

Central Saanich Police stated reports from the public were instrumental in the dangerous driver being identified.


Biker flees Central Saanich police, gets slapped with $700 in fines

Silver motorcycle impounded after driver caught doing a 120 km/h in residential areas

