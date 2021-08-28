Garry Groth, sales manager at Barnes Harley-Davidson, shows off one of the prized bikes in Harley’s collection. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Garry Groth, sales manager at Barnes Harley-Davidson, shows off one of the prized bikes in Harley’s collection. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Bikers galore: Barnes Harley-Davidson hosts its sixth Show and Shine in Langford

Bikers from across the region brought their prized bikes out for show

Barnes Harley-Davidson in Langford hosted their sixth annual Show and Shine on Aug. 28. Motorcycle enthusiasts signed up to show off a variety of choppers, Sportsters, custom-made bikes, and more.

The bikes entered were up for a variety of cash prizes in different categories.

“This is the island’s best event because you bring your absolute best – a lot of these bikes sit in garages year-round so they’re in perfect condition,” said sales manager Garry Groth.

ALSO READ: Anxious pedestrian asks for a crosswalk, Langford listens

The event also had music, a Greek on the Street food truck, a stunt show put on by The Vanishing Ones, a tattoo booth, a barber, and a beer garden with Lighthouse Brewing on-site.

Harley-Davidson also teamed up with a company called Stacyc, which makes electric motorbikes for kids. For those ready to start their riding career at an early age, the event featured a kids race using the Stacyc bikes.

Groth said he’s excited to continue the annual event in the years to come and was excited to be able to bring it back after all events were put on hold due to Covid-19.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordMotorcycle Shows

Previous story
Mediterranean flair returns to Saanich at annual Greek Fest affair
Next story
Girl, 3, dies from falling rock at Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Just Posted

Garry Groth, sales manager at Barnes Harley-Davidson, shows off one of the prized bikes in Harley’s collection. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Bikers galore: Barnes Harley-Davidson hosts its sixth Show and Shine in Langford

Fire Capt. Tak Niketas serves up a plate of Greek salad at Saanich’s annual Greek Fest. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Mediterranean flair returns to Saanich at annual Greek Fest affair

Victoria sing songwriter Jeremy Sinclair released his debut music video “Hey, how ya been” in July, drawing inspiration from his performing arts training and miscellaneous items he found around the house. (Courtesy of Jeremy Sinclair)
Victoria artist combines songwriting with performance art in debut music video

Terms of reference were discussed at an Aug. 16 committee of the whole meeting for a district-wide park sharing strategy. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich moves ahead with strategy for shared use of parks