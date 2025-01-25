Bill Wilson, father of former cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, dies

Wilson helped get Indigenous title to land and treaty rights enshrined in the Constitution

Bill Wilson, a hereditary chief and the father of former cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, has died.

Wilson-Raybould announced his death on social media, saying her father’s life was “one of leadership and striving to make change.”

He once told Pierre Elliott Trudeau that his daughters, Jody and Kory, would become prime ministers one day.

Wilson-Raybould served in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet as justice minister and attorney general and briefly as minister of veterans affairs.

She resigned from cabinet and was ousted from the Liberal caucus in 2019 following the SNC-Lavalin affair, in which she was allegedly pressured by the prime minister or his aides to help the company avoid a criminal prosecution.