Billions in clean energy funds coming to B.C.

Funding will go towards expanding the electricity grid and upgrading its infrastructure

From left: BC Hydro, Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming, Kirndeep Nahal, president of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, Maureen Daschuk, BC Hydro's executive vice-president of integrated planning, Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, and MLA Harwinder Sandhu pose in front of the east Vernon substation after the funding announcement for close to $6 billion dollars in capital energy projects across the southern interior.

1 / 1 From left: BC Hydro, Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming, Kirndeep Nahal, president of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, Maureen Daschuk, BC Hydro's executive vice-president of integrated planning, Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, and MLA Harwinder Sandhu pose in front of the east Vernon substation after the funding announcement for close to $6 billion dollars in capital energy projects across the southern interior. Advertisement

As the Okanagan continues to grow, the need for more energy has been sparked.

And on Monday, July 29, BC Hydro announced the investment of $5.8 billion in capital spending for electricity infrastructure, that will serve the Southern Interior.

"This includes investments for dam safety equipment replacements, and improvements to BC Hydro facilities," said Josie Osbourne, Minister for Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. "These projects will help power thousands of additional homes as they come into service over the years ahead."

The funding announcement was made at the Vernon substation, located in east Vernon. A substation is part of the electrical system in the province, where it transforms high voltage electricity, to a lower level, before it is distributed across the area.

For Vernon specifically, $50 million will be spent to expand its distribution system, which will add 15,000 new homes, according to BC Hydro's integrated planning vice-president Maureen Daschuk.

"We are also working to increase the reliability of the system by replacing assets as they reach their end of life," she said. "That is part of the $450 million that we will be investing in the transmission system."

Daschuck explained that the area is expecting growth of nearly 50 per cent in 22 years.

"Here in Vernon, we are expecting a 48 per cent increase in population, which will mean 22,000 more people calling Vernon home by 2046."

There will be $275 million spent in upgrading substations across the Southern Interior, which includes the Vernon one. There are approximately 300 substations across the province.

Currently, 98 per cent of the power generated for B.C.'s integrated grid comes from clean or renewable resources, as demand is expected to increase by 15 per cent between now and 2030.

Also on hand was Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming, who regarded the funding as "critical" to the area.

"This was critical to us because we have made some strategic choices regarding our Climate Action Plan," Cumming said. "We've worked very hard at reducing our greenhouse gases in our buildings and mitigating for future climate."

For a full breakdown of funds, visit news.gov.bc.ca/files/CS-4307-CapitalPlan_LTR.pdf.