Bird blamed for transformer blow out causing Saanich power outage

More than 2,000 affected by Thursday morning outage

A burned-out transformer is being blamed for a Thursday afternoon power outage in the west end of Saanich. (Outage Map/BC Hydro)

BC Hydro blames a bird for a burned-out transformer that left 2,087 Saanich residents without power on Thursday afternoon.

According to Ted Olynyk, a spokesperson for BC Hydro the power went out around 11:20 a.m. Customers on the west side of Saanich between Highway 1 and Highway 17 up to the Royal Oak neighbourhood were affected.

Crews determined a transformer burned out in the 800-block of Jasmine Avenue and by 2:30 p.m., Olynyk said power had been restored to all customers.

