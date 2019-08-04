Birds of Prey returning to Swan Lake

The nature sancturary is hosting the Aug. 7educational event with The Raptors of Duncan

Owl walks, face painting and a live Birds of Prey demonstration are just some of the things that visitors can expect at the Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary’s Birds of Prey event on Aug. 7.

The sanctuary is hosting the event again in partnership with The Raptors — a group based in Duncan that educates the public about raptors and assists with wildlife management. The Raptors will be putting on a live demonstration wherein the public can interact with the big birds.

From noon until 3 p.m., attendees can partake in the live demonstration as well as scheduled owl walks to search for the birds in their natural habitat, learn about the different species of owls and find out what the different species sound like. Crafts, games and other activities will also be available.

The Victoria Natural History Society is sponsoring the event, so admission is simply by donation.

Organizers also warn that parking will be limited. There will be signs guiding people to overflow parking, but alternative means of transportation are encouraged. Accessible parking will be reserved but will also be limited as the lots near the sanctuary are small.

The sanctuary regularly hosts events to get people excited about nature. They currently have two other events planned for August: Wild for Wetlands takes place on Aug. 21 from noon to 3 p.m. and Creatures of the Summer Night will take place on Aug. 23 from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

