A freak vehicle crash sent a Sooke resident backward into the water when he lost control of his vehicle in his driveway at 6439 Sooke Road. (Tim Collins/Sooke News Mirror)

Bizarre accident sends vehicle into water

Elderly Sooke resident involved in an accident in his driveway

In a bizarre driving mishap, a 93 year-old-man, Derrick Turner of 6439 Sooke Road, found himself dangling from his driveway with the rear end of his SUV in the water at about 2:30 on Monday afternoon.

“We don’t know what happened. No one really saw it happen…they just heard the crashing noise,” said Sharon Turner, the driver’s wife.

“He’s done this turn a thousand times over the past 20 years. He backs up and then goes straight up the driveway. I don’t know what happened this time.”

Emergency services responded immediately after the crash with RCMP, Sooke Fire and BC Ambulance all in attendance.

By 3 p.m. the fire service had maneuvered a fire truck down the steep, winding driveway to where the car was suspended and attached a cable to the vehicle to keep it from slipping any further.

The driver, Derrick Turner was still in the vehicle at that time and although he did not appear to be seriously injured, no definitive diagnosis of his condition was possible until the vehicle was brought up the bank.

A neighbour, Brian Stevens, reported hearing the crash and wanted to tell everyone how well the emergency services responded.

“The RCMP were here in minutes and everyone else too. These guys are the most efficient and professional people you could ever want, said Stevens.

Further updates will be made as details emerge.

