Black Ball Ferry Line’s summer schedule in effect from June 21 to Sept. 3. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)

Black Ball Ferry Line’s summer schedule sees extra daily sailing

Four daily sailings will depart from downtown Victoria and Port Angeles, WA

Black Ball Ferry Line’s summer schedule went into effect on Thursday with a 9:30 p.m. sailing from Port Angeles, WA. The M.V. COHO, which runs between Victoria and Port Angeles everyday, will have four daily sailings from each port all summer.

The summer schedule will be in effect from June 21 to Sept. 3. when it will go back down to three daily sailings from each port.

Downtown Victoria departures:

  • 6:10 a.m.
  • 10:30 a.m.
  • 3:00 p.m.
  • 7:30 p.m.

Port Angeles, WA departures:

  • 8:15 a.m.
  • 12:45 p.m.
  • 5:20 p.m.
  • 9:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries adds extra and late night summer sailings

Black Ball Ferry Line has also announced new summer package deals. There will be several Lavender Craft day trips and Festival events on the weekends in July. Some sailings will include a casual lunch. The Craft Beer Explorer day trip is also back by popular demand with an added stop at the Coyote BBQ Pub in Port Angeles.

Reservations can be made online up to 12 hours before the sailing. For same day travel, Black Ball recommends contacting the terminal to check the availability.

During over 50 years of sailings, the M.V. COHO has transported close to 25 million passengers and their six million vehicles.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and
follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fatal apartment fire in Saanich under investigation by police, fire and coroner services
Next story
UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Just Posted

Esquimalt High rugby stars to compete at Paris World Games

Two among just three Vancouver Island athletes selected to Celtic Barbarians squad

Residents of 24 suites may be out ‘for several weeks’ after Saanich apartment fire

One woman died as a result of the Friday morning fire on Richmond Road

Man facing sex-related charges wanted by West Shore RCMP

Police believe Richard Tom is in the Greater Victoria area

Drop in earnings for BC Ferries, over $240M invested in capital expenditure

Company posted consolidated net earnings of $52.2 million

PHOTOS: ȽÁU, WELṈEW̱ tribal school celebrates Indigenous Day with Yellow Wolf Powwow

Traditional drumming, singing and dancing brings school together in celebration

WATCH: Thousands gather for National Indigenous Peoples Day at Royal Roads University

Day to embrace and celebrate culture and lives of Indigenous peoples

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

Man arrested for armed robbery and jewelry theft in Nanaimo

Suspect charged for robbery of Best Buy Liquor Store, theft of rings at Woodgrove Centre

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Most Read