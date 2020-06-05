A black bear was reportedly spotted on the University of Victoria campus early Friday, June 5. (Black Press Media file photo)

Black bear sighting reported on UVic campus

University urging residents in the area to be careful

A black bear was spotted wandering on the University of Victoria (UVic) campus early Friday morning.

According to a social media post by the university, at approximately 6 a.m. on June 5, members of the UVic campus security reported that a black bear was seen near a parking lot near Finnerty Road. Saanich police and animal control were called.

Callers told police the bear was “just walking around,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department. He added B.C. Conservation Officer Services has been advised and that officers have left the scene.

The university has asked that everyone use caution in the area and contact campus security if the bear is seen again.

This incident comes after a number of other bear sightings in the region. On June 3, Saanich police reported four bear sightings in urban areas in approximately 24 hours.

READ ALSO: Bear spotted walking on sidewalk near Uptown

READ ALSO: Second bear sighting in a week at View Royal neighbourhood

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

bearsUVic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna Mountie on desk duty following ‘aggressive’ arrest
Next story
Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Just Posted

Vancouver Island’s current COVID-19 case count officially hits zero

Of the 130 recorded Island Health cases, five people have died, 125 recovered

Name of victims ‘ripped down’ from Victoria display

Organizers feel the act is ‘malicious’

Black bear sighting reported on UVic campus

University urging residents in the area to be careful

National Doughnut Day pays tribute to those on frontlines of First World War

The Salvation Army will be handing out doughnuts to community partners on Friday

MISSING: High-risk woman last seen on May 25

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jennifer Daughinee-Mendelson

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

POLL: Are you sending your children back to school this month?

Classrooms looked decidedly different when students headed back to school for the… Continue reading

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Jobless rate for young people still over 20% in May

Alert Bay resident carves tribute to his community kicking COVID-19’s butt

‘Our little village crushed the curve with love and commitment’

End of an Era: Tofino hair studio closes shop

“We were getting excited to start ramping up and then all of sudden we had to close our doors.”

Kelowna Mountie on desk duty following ‘aggressive’ arrest

The officer involved in an arrest that took place on May 30 in Kelowna has been placed on administrative duties

Protests shift to memorializing George Floyd amid push for change

‘There is something better on the other side of this,’ says Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom

Most Read