Black bear tranquillized, relocated after wandering around residential Ladysmith

UPDATE: The juvenile black bear first spotted this morning in Ladysmith has been tranquillized and is being relocated by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Ladysmith RCMP was able to escort the bear into the woods near the Ladysmith cemetery on the morning of May 7. However, the bear trekked back down 2nd Avenue around noon. At that point, B.C. Conservation officers with left with little choice but to relocate the bear.

In a Facebook post, the Town of Ladysmith encouraged residents to keep their garbage bins stored in a secure area to prevent bears from becoming habituated to human food. Bears are also attracted to the scent of fallen fruit from fruit trees and pet foods.

Under the Wildlife Act of B.C. people are required to secure all wildlife attractants or face fines. Bates said that conservation officers will be conducting patrols to make sure residents are following the law. Anyone found in violation of the Wildlife Act can be fined $230.

Anyone who sees a bear in their area should call the B.C. Conservation Service at 1-877-952-7277 or the Ladysmith RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-245-2215.