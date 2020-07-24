Black box data of Ukraine plane shot down by Iran analysed by investigators

Two TSB investigators took part in examining a readout of the cockpit voice and flight data recorders

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board says a team of international investigators has completed a preliminary analysis of the data from the flight recorders of the Ukrainian passenger jet shot down by Iran in January.

The black boxes from Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 arrived in Paris earlier this week.

TSB chair Kathy Fox says this initial review of the data is an important milestone, but she stressed the investigation is far from over.

Fox says she knows families are seeking answers about why Iran’s military fired two missiles at the passenger jet on Jan. 8 shortly after take-off from the Tehran airport and that they are eager to learn what data was recovered.

The TSB says international agreements prevent the TSB from sharing any specific information, but Canada is urging Iran to release factual information from the recorders as soon as possible.

