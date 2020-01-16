Motorists are reporting black ice under the McKenzie interchange. (DriveBC traffic camera)

Black ice causing problems for motorists, pedestrians

Slippery roads, sidewalks causing delays

Most major arteries across Greater Victoria are relatively clear of snow but there are a number of icy patches across the region.

Commuters are reporting black icy along Sooke Road, at the McKenzie interchange, near Uptown, along the Pat Bay Highway and in a number of places in downtown Victoria.

Pedestrians are also being warned to watch out for slippery sidewalks due to ice and snow.

Downed wires, snow and ice are also causing problems for BC Transit, with a number of route closures, detours or delays. BC Transit is asking customers to plan ahead and watch their NextRide system for updates.

Local police departments are warning residents to continue to use caution as temperatures remain near the freezing mark.

