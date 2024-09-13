Black Press Media parent company acquires 16 U.S. titles from Phillips Media

Carpenter Media Group also acquired a print facility

Black Press Media's parent company, Carpenter Media Group, acquired Phillips Media Group's portfolio in August.

Through the acquisition, Carpenter Media Group acquired 16 community newspapers in Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois, as well as Nowata Printing Company in Springfield, Mo.

The titles include: the Quincy Herald-Whig in Illinois; in Arkansas, the Baxter Bulletin, the Harrison Daily Times and the Newton County Times; in Missouri, the Big Nickel, the Bolivar Herald-Free Press, the Buffalo Reflex, the Cedar County Republican, the Christian County Headliner News, the Kirksville Daily Express, the Marshfield Mail, NEMO Trader, the Sedalia Democrat, the Warrensburd Star-Journal, the West Plains Daily Quill and the Hannibal Courier Post.

"It has been a pleasure to own and operate these great publications. Their future will be in good hands with Carpenter Media Group, a company focused on continuing the tradition of providing a quality newspaper for their local communities," said Rupert Phillips, Phillips Media Group's president and CEO.

Todd Carpenter, the chairman of Carpenter Media, said the company feels fortunate to succeed Rupert Phillips and his teams in each community.

"To work with a group like this is a pleasure and privilege because of the quality of the company, the people and the good foundations they put down."

Carpenter Media Group, in June, also acquired Oregon's largest newspaper group. The company now owns and manages more than 250 titles in Canada and the U.S.