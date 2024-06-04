Black Press Media parent company acquires Oregon’s largest newspaper group

Carpenter Media finalized purchase of 23 Oregon publications on June 1

Black Press Media’s parent company, Carpenter Media Group, announced the acquisition of Oregon’s largest newspaper group on Monday (June 3).

Carpenter Media says it and Pamplin Media Group closed their sale on June 1, transferring ownership of 23 local Oregon publications.

“After 25 years operating Oregon’s largest newspaper group, we made the decision to sell the company. Due to age and health reasons, it made sense to pass the company on to someone else who will carry on the tradition of balanced journalism, the old-fashioned way,” Robert B. Pamplin Jr. said in a news release.

Todd Carpenter, the chairman of Carpenter Media, said they are excited to join the Pamplin Media team.

“We share their high standards and business values, understand the importance of delivering high-quality journalism and marketing services to these communities and will work hard to support them in their efforts.”

Pamplin Media Group President J. Brian Monihan will stay on under the new ownership as regional publisher.

Carpenter Media Group, formerly Carpenter Newsmedia, operates leading community news publications in southern United States, including Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and Kentucky.

It acquired Black Press Media on March 25, which continues to operate as a Canadian-controlled hyperlocal news network based out of Surrey, B.C.

