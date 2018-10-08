Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

The fair will run on Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury

The Black Press Career Fair will be held Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury. (File photo)

Get your resumes ready, it’s time for the annual Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair.

The event provides the unique opportunity for prospective students and employees to interact with schools and hiring employers. You should ask yourself if it is time for a new career path, or is it time to further your post-secondary studies in order to reach that new career path?

This year the event will be held at the Bay Street Armoury at 715 Bay St on Oct. 25.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, you can head to the Extreme Education and Career Fair Facebook page.

