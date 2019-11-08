Black Press Media journalists from Monday Magazine and Victoria News are 2019 winners of the Jack Webster Award for Excellence in Science, Technology, Health & Environment reporting. (Victoria News/Twitter)
Black Press Media wins preeminent journalism award for opioid crisis series
Victoria team earns the Webster for Excellence in Science, Technology Health, Environment Reporting
Black Press Media took home a big win at Thursday’s night at Western Canada’s preeminent journalism awards.
Winning the Jack Webster award for Excellence in Science, Technology Health and Environment Reporting for a series focusing on the rampant substance use problem in Victoria.
Special Report: Opioid Crisis takes a deep dive into the various facets that go into battling an epidemic that has claimed the lives of thousands of people in the province.
To see the all of the stories that make up the report visit vicnews.com/tag/greater-victorias-opioid-crisis.
Publisher Penny Sakamoto speaks during the Webster Awards Thursday night in Vancouver. (Laura Baziuk/Twitter)