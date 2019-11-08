Black Press Media journalists from Monday Magazine and Victoria News are 2019 winners of the Jack Webster Award for Excellence in Science, Technology, Health & Environment reporting. (Victoria News/Twitter)

Black Press Media wins preeminent journalism award for opioid crisis series

Victoria team earns the Webster for Excellence in Science, Technology Health, Environment Reporting

Black Press Media took home a big win at Thursday’s night at Western Canada’s preeminent journalism awards.

RELATED: Special Report: Mother fights to decriminalize illicit drugs

Winning the Jack Webster award for Excellence in Science, Technology Health and Environment Reporting for a series focusing on the rampant substance use problem in Victoria.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis takes a deep dive into the various facets that go into battling an epidemic that has claimed the lives of thousands of people in the province.

RELATED: Special Report: Living with addiction while saving others during the opioid crisis

To see the all of the stories that make up the report visit vicnews.com/tag/greater-victorias-opioid-crisis.

For resources in Greater Victoria, find Black Press Media’s Overdose Prevention Guide online.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Publisher Penny Sakamoto speaks during the Webster Awards Thursday night in Vancouver. (Laura Baziuk/Twitter)

