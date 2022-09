Southbound closed around 4 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 5)

Saanich Police have closed the southbound lanes of Blanshard Street at Ravine Way because of a traffic incident.

The closure was in effect starting around 4 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 5.)

Traffic is being diverted at Pat Bay Highway and McKenzie Avenue.

