A still from Golden resident Chad Willox’s dashcam footage shows a westbound semi and trailer colliding with a pickup truck before his own vehicle hit the trailer during a six-vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Sicamous on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Chad Willox-Facebook image)

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

“I am very blessed to be alive,” Chad Willox wrote to his Facebook page following his involvement in a six-vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Sicamous.

The comment was posted on Sunday, July 19 by the Golden resident, along with an excerpt of dashcam video taken by the driver following Willox during the collision that occurred 10 kilometres west of Sicamous on the evening of Wednesday, July 15.

The harrowing footage shows a westbound white tractor-trailer unit coming around a corner, crossing double solid lines before falling on its side in the eastbound lane. In the process, the semi collides with the side of Willox’s pickup truck and trailer before hitting the vehicle with the dashcam filming the incident.

“Time to make changes to Commercial Vehicle Regulations and Training. A twinned national highway would seem appropriate as well,” commented Willox in the post.

Read more: Semi-truck driver charged after six-vehicle collision leaves several injured near Sicamous

Read more: Interior Health issues Vernon drug alert

Two semis, three pickup trucks and an SUV were involved in the collision that sent the driver of the westbound semi and three other people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the westbound semi, a 32-year-old Calgary man, was charged by police for crossing double solid lines. Speed was believed to have been a contributing factor.

“This narrow two lane section of the highway has a rock wall on the eastbound ditch and a steep drop behind the concrete barrier on the western ditch,” commented Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil. “It is extremely fortunate that this collision did not result in multiple fatalities considering the length the truck traveled before finally coming to a stop, and the extent of the damage sustained to all the impacted vehicles.”

Witnesses of the collision were asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Armtrans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson
Next story
Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

Just Posted

Greater Victoria cyclists to ‘Everest’ Bear Mountain Parkway to help KidSport

Jackson Bocksnick and Ethan Pauly plan to pedal big hill 62 times to match Everest’s elevation

Victoria airport officials confident with protocols, despite flight link to COVID-19

Enhanced cleaning measures meet provincial guidelines, departing passengers checked by airlines

Colwood park brush fire believed to be human-caused

Firefighters expect more calls for August long weekend

BC Transit hands out free masks at Greater Victoria bus stops

Mask handout is part of province-wide campaign encouraging transit etiquette

Ferry on route to Greater Victoria discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Nanaimo woman wins $75,000 playing Lotto Max

Delores Kachanoski bought her winning ticket at Petro-Canada in south Nanaimo

Dead black bear washes up on Thetis Island

Conservation officer determines it had been in the ocean for a long time

‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

B.C.’s COVID-19 community infection rate held below 1%

Survey finds widespread worry about pandemic impact

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

Black Press Media launches updated Overdose Prevention resource guide

A total 296 people died from overdoses on Vancouver Island in first six months of 2020

Most Read