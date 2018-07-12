Blind Victoria man loses Supreme Court of Canada appeal in taxi discrimination case

Graeme McCreath’s complaint previously rejected by BC Human Rights Tribunal and BC Supreme Court

Graeme McCreath, shown here with a previous guide dog, has lost his final appeal at the Supreme Court of Canada in a discrimination case involving a local cab company and the BC Human Rights Tribunal. File photo

Graeme McCreath, a blind man from Victoria who has spent the past three years fighting to gain retribution in a case of perceived discrimination by a local taxi company, has lost his final appeal at the Supreme Court of Canada.

A Supreme Court decision listed Thursday stated that McCreath’s application for leave to appeal a B.C. Court of Appeal decision from October 2017, in his case against Victoria Taxi and the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, has been dismissed without costs.

RELATED: Court rejects discrimination suit from Victoria guide dog owner

The original incident happened four years ago, when McCreath and his guide dog were refused transport by a Victoria Taxi driver who said he could not allow dogs in his vehicle due to his allergies. Another cab was called for McCreath that arrived in minutes.

Both the B.C. Supreme Court and the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rejected his subsequent complaint.

READ: Blind runner awaits decision on human rights complaint

editor@vicnews.com

