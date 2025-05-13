Indigenous blockade of Highway 1 bridge project at Sicamous continues

Splatsin and Splatsin Development Corporation initiated blockade over concerns about Indigenous participation in upgrade project

A partial blockade of a major B.C. Highway 1 bridge in Sicamous over concerns raised by local First Nations continues this morning.

The blockade remained in effect at the Bruhn Bridge construction site Tuesday morning (May 13) as members of the Splatsin and Splatsin Development Corporation continued efforts to address labour concerns.

The band initiated the peaceful blockade on the construction site by Sicamous at 10 a.m. Monday morning, May 12, preventing work on the site while allowing local traffic and emergency vehicles to cross.

The bridge was scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. for construction. At 3 p.m the blockade was still in place, prompting the Ministry of Transportation and Transit to keep it closed to traffic through the night. Highway traffic was advised to continue using the designated construction detour using Highways 97A and 97B.

The bridge was again scheduled to be closed to highway traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13.

In a May 12 media release, the band raised concerns with the conduct of Aecon Group Inc. (AECON) and Emil Anderson Group (Emil Anderson), who are working on the $260.5 million bridge replacement project for the ministry. The band argues that despite committing to Indigenous participation in the project through Splatsin Development Corporation, AECON and Emil Anderson has "offered empty assurances and verbal commitments – only to later walk them back or ignore them entirely."

"Since construction began, The Partnership (AECON and Emil Anderson) has demonstrated a consistent lack of respect for Indigenous rights, project agreements, and basic standards of coordination…," said the band, which alleged the two companies "have found ways to manipulate rules, exploit loopholes, and sidestep obligations – all while maintaining the appearance of compliance."

The ministry said Monday that it is "working closely with all parties to address the concerns being raised and to resolve the issues as quickly as possible."

The Observer will provide further information as it becomes available.