Blocked parking stalls spark Island couple's fight for mobility inclusion at events

Want action on accessibility

Barbara MacDonald and her husband Ralph Williams say the lack of accessible parking during local events makes them feel unwelcome in their own community. “We want to live, not just exist,” MacDonald said. Williams, a retired Crofton mill worker, uses a scooter due to Parkinson’s disease.

On Wednesdays in Chemainus, everyone wants to go to the market. Parking is scarce, sidewalks are packed and the sleepy downtown transforms into a bustling hub of visitors and locals.

Barbara MacDonald and her husband Ralph Williams are no exception. Ralph, a longtime Chemainus resident and retired Crofton mill worker, lives with Parkinson’s disease. He uses a scooter or wheelchair, so they rely on accessible parking. As his caregiver, MacDonald manages his health care and makes sure they take part in community life.

"We still go into town for errands, meals and just to stay connected," MacDonald said. "Staying home all the time isn’t an option. We want to live, not just exist."

But on June 4, when the couple headed downtown, the two accessible spots in the Waterwheel Park lot (next to Coast Community Credit Union) were blocked by market tents. Other nearby accessible spots were full. They parked farther away, making Ralph’s trip into town more difficult.

"My first thought was, 'How can they just block off the accessible parking?'"

Backlash

MacDonald asked the question in a local Facebook group:

"I don't know who to address this to. The market today, Wednesday, takes up the accessible parking spaces at Waterwheel Park. Is there a way to not block access to those spaces? Thanks for your consideration."

The backlash was swift. She was mocked, called "entitled", told to "stay home" and "quit bitching."

Some accused her of putting the event at risk.

"It's just one day for a few hours, maybe plan to go to the bank the day before. Lots of people love the market, it would be a shame to lose it."

Others tried to educate.

"Accessible spots are not just placed closer to the facilities," wrote one commenter. "They’re also sized so wheelchairs and walkers can be used to enter and exit the vehicle safely."

Others shared their own experiences of exclusion.

"I didn’t attend today either because I can’t walk a long distance and I knew parking would be an issue," wrote one resident.

"I haven’t been able to go to the market for a few years because I cannot park close enough," said another.

On July 5, the same thing happened during the Giant Street Market. MacDonald posted again, disappointed that, a month later, no steps had been taken.

Responsibility

MacDonald contacted the Chemainus + District Chamber of Commerce, which organizes both events, on June 4 and was initially disappointed in their response.

Membership and Events Manager Melody Smythies reached out on June 11, however, and said they are looking for a solution to the problem.

"Temporary accessible parking elsewhere is being looked at,” she wrote, adding, “Please note that it will take a bit of time though."

When contacted by the Courier, Smythies said Chemainus has 12 accessible spaces and only two to three are affected during events. She cited a lack of bylaw enforcement on evenings and weekends but said, “This hasn’t been an issue in past years as there are approximately 10 other accessible spots in the nearby vicinity, including the two right at the visitor centre.”

MacDonald also contacted the Municipality of North Cowichan.

Staff expressed sympathy and said the issue would be reviewed, though some wording echoed the same sentiments seen on Facebook.

In an email, a staff member wrote: “As you are aware, the Wednesday Market event in Chemainus has been taking place for decades at this same venue, and public parking in this commercial and tourism district is in high demand.” The email included a map of alternative accessible spots, two of which are in a fenced-off lot currently under renovation.

MacDonald also reached out to the Social Planning and Research Council of BC (SPARC BC), which administers the provincial accessible parking permit system. A SPARC representative contacted North Cowichan bylaw staff via email, writing: “It’s understandable that some areas must be used for the event, however the accessible spaces should then be temporarily relocated so community members can participate.”

Obligation

Canada ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2010. The Accessible BC Act (2021) requires municipalities to identify and remove barriers to access.

SPARC BC guidelines recommend accessible parking make up 10 per cent of total stalls.

The gap between best practice and local implementation shows a need for reform.

“Inclusion isn’t just about ramps and parking, it’s about respect, dignity and the right to belong,” said MacDonald. “Accessibility should be seen as a shared responsibility, not a burden.”

Solutions

MacDonald’s posts did spark some constructive suggestions: temporary signage, improved event-day communication, volunteer monitors, and designating more accessible stalls on event days.

In a July 10 statement to the Courier, North Cowichan said it is “committed to creating an inclusive community” and will give “additional attention to ensure accessible parking is prioritized for special events.” Staff are now reviewing parking in Chemainus to identify opportunities to improve access.

Though skeptical, MacDonald remains steadfast, not just for her husband but for everyone.

“People living with disabilities aren’t asking for more,” she said. “They’re asking for access. When that’s overlooked, it sends the message that our presence doesn’t matter.”

She and Ralph still go out when they can. They still want to be part of the community. And while their window to enjoy local life may be narrowing, the question remains: will the community make space for them?