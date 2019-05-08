Blood and Iron brings sword-fighting demos to Esquimalt’s Buccaneer Days

The annual pirate fest will run from May 10-12

Stephen Kime, Instructor Blood and Iron Burnaby and right Erik Bailey, Head Instructor Blood and Iron Victoria practice their sword-fighting techniques. Blood and Iron will do demonstrations at Buccaneer Days in Esquimalt. (File Contributed/ Blood and Iron)

It’s not a true pirate event unless there’s some swashbuckling going on, and that’s what the Blood and Iron Martial Arts school is bringing to this year’s Buccaneer Days.

Esquimalt’s annual family-friendly pirate fest will ring with the sound of steel against steel as staff and students of Blood and Iron, an Historic European Martial Arts (HEMA) school, demonstrate slowed-down versions of their fighting techniques.

BUCCANEER DAYS: Festival history dates back to May Day celebrations

“For Buccaneer Days, we are planning on doing a few demos of some of our favourite weapons such as [a]longsword and saber,” said Synde Tarasenko, assistant instructor, in an email.

Tarasenko said pirate fighting wasn’t largely documented, but that the school’s dussack or saber swords are similar to a pirate’s choice sword, a cutlass.

“Most single-hand swords share similar techniques, so they cross train well together,” Tarasenko said.

Blood and Iron has a wide student demographic, ranging in age from 15 to 60, and includes all sizes, genders and abilities. Classes run six days per week out of Esquimalt under head instructor Erik Bailey.

ALSO READ: Esquimalt’s annual Buccaneer Days ready to say Arrrrr!

The demonstrations will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Bullen Park. Demonstrations will last around 15 minutes, and happen throughout the afternoon.

Buccaneer Days runs from May 10 to 12 and will includes a parade, barbecue, music, markets, dog agility demonstrations, dances and more. For more information you can visit bloodandiron.ca/victoria and esquimaltbuccaneerdays.ca.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com