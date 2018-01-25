Blue green algae advisory ends for at Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park

The Capital Regional District lifted its blue-green algae advisory at Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park this morning (Jan.25).

Samples collected at Beaver Beach indicated a “below detection limit” result for cyanotoxins (microcystin). The extended absence of blue-green scum combined with test results are good indicators that the bloom is over.

Blue-green algae blooms are unpredictable but blooms typically occur over the winter months from November to March. These blue-green algae are known toxin producers. Ingesting water containing the blue-green algae may cause a range of symptoms, including headaches and abdominal pain in humans, and can lead to lethal liver damage in dogs.

Park users are reminded to watch for the distinctive blue-green sheen that can appear on the lake surface during the winter and spring. However, not all blooms are easy to see and toxins can still be present in the water even when blue-green algae blooms do not appear visible.